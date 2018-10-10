As people gathered to the Library Seminar Room, the members of senate took their seats in order to discuss Seattle Pacific University.

The meeting began at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019 with announcements from the members of ASSP. The most prominent updates were made by President Nathan Samayo and Vice President Kaitlyn Payton.

Samayo began by stating that the first meeting of his Presidential Action Cabinet occurred and had a big showing of participants that want to help go over issues and topics for and by students.

He also announced that a State of the Association meeting will take place on Nov. 7. This meeting will allow a time where students will be able to “come and listen to what ASSP is doing,” and ask questions or comment their concerns or suggestions.

Payton announced that the position of Vice President of Intercultural Affairs was not filled because “none of the applicants met eligibility requirements” in the eyes of the Election Task Force. “There will not be an election for the VPIA position, and there are still details up in the air that mean no decisive decision has been made on how we will move forward.”

During the senators’ announcement time, Senator Nate Canny of Hill Hall relayed that Hill is going to have an E.X.P.O., which is Experiences of People of Color. It is open to the whole campus, and be a panel of people from different racial backgrounds in Hill lobby that will share and converse about their experiences.

Senator Jireh Reduque, announced that the date for the Senate Sundae Social is Oct. 19 from 11 to 2 p.m. in the SUB gazebo room. There will be a rotation of different senators and they will answer questions of what senate does and what you can do with their help.

In their time of action, senate produced unanimous votes to accept Chaney Holland as senate’s third Commuter Senator.

Holland is a Sociology and Theater major with a Spanish minor. It is her first year being a commuter and she is eager to really be involved in improving and listening to commuter’s students needs.

In Other Business:

ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Celeste Ajayi is currently in the process of acquiring Sounders tickets and getting Nutcracker tickets for the holiday season.

ASSP Vice President of Ministries Madyson Fulcher met with Chaplain Lisa Ishihara on Tuesday to discuss a fireside chat, which would be a time for students to talk and ask questions for our new chaplain.

ASSP Vice President of Finance Sarah Kirschner is working on a constitutional revision and clarification of the finance section and putting together a student budget committee.

