SPU’s three game win streak dies after 1-6 loss to SFU

Coming off three straight wins, the Seattle Pacific University men’s soccer team set out to face off against Simon Fraser University on Oct. 6.

Simon Fraser entered the contest with an overall record of 10-0, with a 4-0 record in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC). Unfortunately, for the Falcons, that perfect record continued for SPU’s conference rivals. SFU torched the Falcons with a 1-6 final score.

If a win had occurred for SPU, the Falcons would be nesting at No. 2 in the GNAC standings, but instead the Falcons’ wings were clipped as they plummeted to No. 5.

Both teams started the game with strong attacks. However, Simon Fraser struck first when the referees let the game play on after a debatable foul was missed, leading to SFU’s forward Rahid Rahiem scoring early in the first half.

Shortly after, Simon Fraser’s forward Connor Glennon and midfielder Matteo Polisi each scored a goal, pushing their lead to three.

The Falcons’ defense seemed next to non-existent after several key opportunities for the competitors to score were allowed. SFU was able to capitalize on those opportunities and turn them into points.

Going into the half, SPU was only able to put two shots on the board while Simon Fraser took ten shots. The Falcons, however, pressed on and had great energy coming out of the half, and were looking forward to the second half of the game.

SPU showed promising attacks as they came back from the half, but was unable to finish with enough scores on the board to top the other team.

In the second half, Simon Fraser’s Polisi was awarded a penalty kick in which he was able to get the ball past SPU’s goalkeeper Lars Helleren. The goal added to SFU’s lead and put the Falcons in a deeper hole.

Despite SPU having a 4-0 deficit, they showed a glimmer of hope when midfielder Reid Baez passed the ball to forward Titus Grant, who then proceeded to move through SFU’s defense and take a powerful shot that knuckled passed Simon Fraser’s goalkeeper Luciano Trasolini, finally putting the Falcons on the board.

However, this was the only goal SPU was able to muster during the game, while Simon Fraser totalled six..

With Simon Fraser winning the game, they improved their record to 11-0 overall, 5-0 in conference play, While Seattle Pacific is now 6-6 overall, 2-3 in conference.

The Falcons look to get things back on track at the next home game, which is this Thursday, Oct. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at Interbay Stadium.

The Falcons’ head coach Mark Collings said that the team’s focus is on the future and none of the games in the past. “We are going to stay focused on the game we have next. If we spend time worrying about the past, we are wasting our time. The present moment is what we are most concerned with right now.”

