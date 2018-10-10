Car Prowl

04:25 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Off campus — in vicinity

Burglary

2:20 – 4:30 p.m.

34 W. Cremona Apartments

Weapons Possession

2:20 – 4:30 p.m.

34 W Cremona Apartments

Car Prowl

Occurred between 9/28-10/01, reported 10/01

Arnett Hall

Fraud

On Oct. 4, 9:20 a.m. -9:45 a.m.

Hill Hall

Car Prowl

On Oct. 2, 9 p.m. – 10/04 5:45 p.m.

West Nickerson St

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Kim See from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

