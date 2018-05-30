UK Duo’s music highlights mental health

Musicians use their platform to advocate

There has been a trend and fearlessness in music as of late in regards to speaking on issues that may be deemed otherwise uncomfortable.

Outcries against the state of politics and the United States government in P!nk’s “What About Us?,” Childish Gambino’s stark revelation of the life of a person of color in America with “This Is America” and Bastille’s study on the overall state of the world and its dysfunction in their album “Wild World” are just a few examples of artists taking the lead in discussing important issues in their music.

The likes of Twenty One Pilots, Bishop Briggs and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda have also all taken stands on mental health and issues surrounding the music industry.

While we certainly have seen these trends existing with “bigger” bands I would argue that this is not simply a grab for further fame by already-famous bands throwing around hot-button issues.

Smaller bands have devoted their platform to call out issues they find unjust, or stand for topics that they want to raise awareness of, which seems to be pointing towards a overall trend within the music industry of artists using their platform to discuss immediate, everyday, and relevant topics.

One band in particular has started a unique movement with their image and approach to music.

Void, a two-piece band from the UK, has branded themselves as a mellow R&B faceless duo.

They are currently unsigned, and only have two songs out on Spotify — one of which is more of a mixtape than a single — but their bold surge onto the music scene and devout following speaks volumes to where they can go.

While the band does have many covers, and even some original songs on YouTube and SoundCloud, their two songs on Spotify have gained a lot of praise from fans.

“Ache,” the first single the band released, was quickly followed by “TAPE ONE,” a song containing five separate songs with many listeners calling it more of a mixtape than a traditional EP.

The duo, going by “C” and “W” to continue with their theme of anonymity, has put tremendous effort into creating a tight community of followers, spanning group chats on multiple social media platforms in an effort to make their fanbase as much of a part of their revolution as they are.

Even the band name, Void, symbolizes their effort to affect change in the world. A common saying among the band and fans is “fill the void,” in an effort to fill a void that depression and other mental illnesses can bring.

We are all the same in the void, and no one is better than anyone else; it is our job to fill the void with happiness, friends and music, to change the world to be a better place and save lives.

Void, and other bands like them, are using their platform, their music and their followers to enact a change in the world that is desperately needed, both on the individual level and the societal level.

