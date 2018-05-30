Crime 5/30

Assault

On May 26, the OSS received a report of an incident half a mile or farther away from campus.

Car Prowl

On Nov. 15, an incident off campus but in vicinity of the school was reported to OSS.

Theft

On Nov. 20, an incident in Otto Miller was reported to OSS.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Kim See from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

