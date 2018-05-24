Four Falcons fly to the NCAA Championships

Last Tuesday, The National Collegiate Athletic Association selected four Falcons to compete in the Division II Track & Field Championships.

Senior Mary Charleson, sophomores Scout Cai and Kate Lilly , and first year Renick Meyer will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for the meet, which runs from May 24-26.

Cai and Meyer were the earliest track members to earn their spot in the championship after their performance in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference heptathlon. Meyer and Cai both racked up a large amount of points that put them well ahead of the majority in the GNAC.

Charleson and Lilly punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Championship during the last week of competition. During the GNAC Championship on May 10 and 11 in Monmouth, OR, both Charleson and Lilly posted personal best times. Charleson clocked a personal-best of 4 minutes, 27.85 seconds, a drop of nearly two seconds from her previous PR of 4:29.53 and nearly three seconds faster than her previous season best of 4:30.70. She is seeded No. 16. While Lilly earned a 4:30.29 beating her previous personal best of 4:30.30.

Charleson, Lilly and Cai have both experienced the NCAA Championship before; all three have earned All-American honors as well.

Meyer is in her first NCAA Championship and is ready for the competition.

“Well I am just trying to take it a day at a time, but I know that if I just put my head down and work hard the results will show,” Meyer said.

