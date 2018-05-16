Latinos Unidos’ proposal passed

Two proposals passed in Senate. The sum of both proposals came to a total of $8,552.72.

The first proposal was brought to Senate by Alexia Estrada for Latinos Unidos’s annual Fiesta, which will take place next Monday, May 21 in the Gazebo room from 7 to 9 p.m..

This year the Fiesta serves as a fundraiser for Puerto Rico in lieu of Hurricane Maria. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Puerto Rico.

The proposal cost came to a total of $2,191.57.

Senate, however, removed the cost of some decorations from the total cost of the event. The first being for two 100-feet-long strings of flags for $23.98, and the second decoration being three rolls of colored streamers, which are each $1.

Both items were removed from the proposal due to ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Melissa Del Rio funding the money for those decorations.

With those costs subtracted, the proposal total went down to $2,164.59.

Entrance to the event will be free, but if attendees want to eat, one plate will cost $10. The food will be provided by La Isla, a local Puerto Rico restaurant.

Estrada, however, understands the $10 food price may be a challenge for students.

“In this community, we talk about engaging the culture and changing the world, as cheesy as it is and as easy as it is to pull that out, it is just $10, but it is going towards something. We hope that student will be able to understand,” Estrada said.

This event will also give students opportunities to learn about what is happening in Puerto Rico right now.

“This event will include most recent updates on the work being done in Puerto Rico along with facts about the island,” Estrada said.

The second proposal passed was for the KSPU Spring Concert submitted by KSPU’s Events Coordinator Taylor Munoz. The concert will take place in conjunction with Shapdooah on Thursday, May 31, in Martin Square from 7 to 9 p.m..

“Spring Concert is a highlight of Shapadooah annually, as it offers a fun free music experience that introduces students to local Seattle artists,” Munoz said.

Senate increased the total price of the Carlson Audio Complete Sound System from $3,794.75 to $3,819.80. This increase was made to include in-ear headsets for the Spirit Award Band. This was the most expensive part of the concert, but Carlson Audio provides a student discount to SPU students.

For Munoz, though the cost of the Spring Concert is expensive, the Spring Concert solidified her appreciation for KSPU.

“It is such a good reminder that getting involved in student leadership is important,” Munoz said

This concert will cost a total of $6,388.13. In past years, the concert has cost a total of $9,000 to $10,000. The past year’s total in respect to this year’s total that indicates that KSPU has cut down on their cost for this concert.

In the end Munoz stated that the Spring Concert contributes to KSPU’s mission “to serve students and work as a bridge between them and the wider music community outside of SPU, the collaboration provided a way for KSPU to live out that task and offer performances from local Seattle Musicians.”

In Other Business:

1. ASSP President Mary Liu announced that “Bachelorette” will be 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 8. The service will be held in the First Free Methodist church.

2. Liu announced that an event called “Give Big” will be happening to help fundraise for the Senior Gift Committee project to create a space for bikes to get repaired on campus.

3. ASSP Executive Vice President Danielle Meier announced that “Leadership Kickoff,” an event to acknowledge and celebrate next year’s leadership, will be Friday, May 18.

4. Meier announced that the last meeting for the Board of Student Media will be Tuesday, May 22. They will be going over the Student Media Guidelines and making changes to those guidelines.

5. Del Rio announced that the ASL petition has received 588 signatures.

6. ASSP Vice President of Ministry Kathryn Baumheckel announced that the Student Perspective Committee met and decided to save the discussion of bringing conservative writers to The Falcon till next year so that it will be relevant to students next year.

7. Senate appointed Dominic Heiden as Chief Justice of the 2017-2018 academic year, Alyssa Henderson as the Associate Justice for the rest of her time at SPU and Jack O’Hara as the Associate Justice for the remainder of his time at SPU. These appointment will be effective May 14, 2018.

8. Fine Arts Senator Courtney Rutzer announced that the Illustration Showcase has begun and will last until this Thursday, May 17.

