SPU varsity and Junior Varsity places top three

The Seattle Pacific University rowing team surfed into second and third this past week in the Windermere Cup on May 5.

The University of Washington hosted event is one of the world’s premier rowing showcases. This was the Falcons second straight appearance after a five-year absence from the event between 2012-16 due to scheduling conflicts.

During their second-straight appearance, the Falcons’ varsity eight rowers rode a wave into second place, while the second string eight landed earned third place in their own race.

The head coach of women’s rowing, Andy Derrick, said he was excited to see the team compete in the Windermere Cup, because he feels the team has been rowing extremely well.

“As we try to reassert ourselves on the national scene, we are not going to get the benefit of the doubt very often based on our recent past so we need to give ourselves lots of opportunities to prove our speed,” Derrick said in an interview April 9.

The team’s next set of races are in Philadelphia for the Dad Vail Regatta. The regatta is a two-day event. The races on Friday, May 11, consist of the heat races, and the championship races are on May 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

