Four ladies, one record

The Seattle Pacific University star track and field 4×100 meter team ran past another milestone.

Renick Meyer, Julia Stepper, Becca Houk and Grace Bley set foot on the University of Washington track during the Ken Shannon Invitational last Saturday and snatched a school record.

The 4x100m team finished the one lap around the purple oval in 46.33 seconds. In so doing, they wiped out the school record and moved themselves into the thick of the National Collegiate Athletic Association national qualifying picture.

The record put the team at No. 12 in the NCAA rankings.

The 4x100m team has had a year full of winning. The ladies have placed No.1 more times than any other team and/or individual on the SPU track team throughout this season.

“We give all glory to God,” Meyer said in an interview mid-April.

Meyer has won in other areas this season as well. She has earned the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and has earned GNAC player of the week on May 8.

“Renick has been very successful in the transition from high school to college. She is still learning and adjusting, but when it comes to performing on the weekends, she always brings her best. We are proud of her and are so happy she is a Falcon,” Assistant Head Coach Audra Smith said in an interview late April.

Unfortunately the team had no first place finishes during this last meet.

