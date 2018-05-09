Crime 05/09/2018

Assault

On May 4, OSS received a report on an incident that occured over half a mile from campus.

Burglary

On May 8, there was an incident at Marston Hall reported to OSS.

Car Prowl

On May 6, there was an incident at Royal Brougham reported to OSS.

Theft

On May 5, OSS received a report on an incident that happened off campus but in the vicinity of the school.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Kimberly See from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

