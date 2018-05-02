Falcons ready up for final meet

By Chris Harper

Staff Writer

The Men’s regular season comes to an end next Saturday, May 5, with the Ken Shannon Invitational at the University of Washington’s Husky Track.

The season has been turbulent, with minor victories to find excitement in.

This past weekend Colin Boutin was the highlight of the meet, posting a time of 32 minutes and 57.28 seconds, finishing first and practically securing himself a spot in the Great Northwest Athletic

Conference Championships, which arrives in two weeks.

This was Boutin’s first ever 10k.

Colin’s crucial planning made all the difference, he said.

“The plan all along was just take it easy for the first 5K, and then pick it up the second 5K, and I did that, the second half, I had a negative split (ran it faster than the first half), so that was a nice progression.” Boutin, described, following the meet.

Boutin had plenty of teammates on the track with him for the 10,000 meter race.

Fellow teammates Shad Galloway, Royce Garcia, and Joseph Perkins were also doing their first 10K race of their career.

Galloway and Boutin both pulled away from the field in the final 5 kilometers. Galloway finished second in 33:10.68. Perkins was third in 33:56.67, and Garcia crossed fourth in 34:21.80.

This following offseason, the Men’s team will have a bit of work to do, to improve for the up and coming season.

Aidan Manley, a freshman on the team, has already been thinking of ways to progress, during the break “I think just getting out and getting a lot of miles in, while staying healthy is what I plan on doing”. Manley had an injury which sidelined him for a solid amount of the season, “It was a rocky start, not great dealing with being injured, however things are better and my running strategy has gotten a lot better as well” Aidan is looking forward to this weekend’s Ken Shannon Invitational, where he plans on putting down a fast time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

