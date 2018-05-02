Car Prowl

On April 29, OSS received a report of an incident at 34 W Cremona Apartments.

On April 30, OSS received a report of an incident over half a mile off campus.

Dating Violence (Clery Act)

On April 25, an incident in the Residence Halls was reported to OSS.

Forcible Sexual Fondling (Clery Act)

On April 25, an incident in the Residence Halls was reported to OSS.

Rape

On April 25, an incident in the Residence Halls was reported to OSS.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Kim See from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.

