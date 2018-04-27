Nursing school asks Senate for a sweet deal

By Anya Annear

Senate passed three conference proposals for a Beta Alpha Psi NorthWest Regional Meeting in Portland Oregon for a total of $229.45. The conference dates are April 13 through 14.

Senate also passed the Nursing Bake Sale proposal. The nursing school will have a fundraising event next Wednesday, May 2, from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Gazebo room.

A group of six SPU nursing students would like to have the bake sale to raise funds to purchase non-alcoholic hand sanitizer and masks for their Senior Service Learning project.

On the proposal it was written that the nursing programs were required to work with assigned agencies in the community to identify an outcome of what would be beneficial for the population they are working with. For example, raising this money will go towards people who are in need of hygiene materials.

This group of nursing students — Suzanna Weldedawit, Rebecca Sakai, Jessica Dimof, Emily Calder, Sarah Todd and Mariya Golub — are working with Hope Place. Hope Place is a women’s shelter created to support women and their children escaping domestic violence, recovering from drug/alcohol abuse or suffering from chronic illnesses, and have no place to go.

ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Garrett Berkey sponsored the proposal and explained that there was no monetary need for this proposal, but instead permission to set up a table in the SUB.

In Other Business:

1) ASSP President Mary Liu announced that State of the Association will be on May 2, at 6:30 in the Gazebo Room. “This is a time for the student body to be transparent with their fellow students of SPU,” Liu said.

2) Liu announced that the Senior Gift Committee has a URL where you can donate: give.spu.edu. They raised $437 at the Senior Graduation Festival.

3) ASSP Vice President of Ministry Kathryn Baumheckel announced that Reverend Lisa Howard accepted the position of chapelin for the 2018-2019 school year.

4) ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Melissa Del Rio announced that In-Context will be starting back up this quarter in Otter Miller Hall, Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. In-Context is a discussion led by students, faculty, and staff to talk about race, diversity and reconciliation.

5) Baumheckel announced that the Prayer walk will be May 16 and all of SPU is welcome to participate.

6) ASSP President-Elect Nathan Samayo announced that next year’s core will be having an informational meeting open to everyone in Demarary 150 on Sunday, May 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

