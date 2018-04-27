Falcons post NCAA qualifying scores

The track and field team spent the majority of last week in sunny California for the Bryan Clay Heptathlon. All of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was spent competing against over 20 other major universities from both Division I and Division II.

The Falcon women who competed in the Bryan Clay Heptathlon landed some new personal bests.

Renick Meyer set career-best marks in three events, including the high jump, and won two of the events within her group to rack up 2,865 points midway through the women’s heptathlon. She finished off the two-day heptathlon with a score of 4,852, which puts Meyer on track for the national stage, qualifying her for the national top 16.

Next month, when the NCAA track championships start up, the women in the top 16 spots will be the only ones competing for the heptathlon portion of the NCAA Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“She always brings her best. We are proud of her and are so happy she is a Falcon,” said Audra Smith, the assistant head coach of the track team.

Meyer posted personal bests of four feet, 10 1/4 inches in the high jump, 31-6 1/2 in the shot put, and a speedy 24.88 seconds in the 200-meter dash during competition. Along with the number of personal bests she posted, her 200m time was fast enough to give her the victory within her 16-athlete group. On top of everything, Meyer also posted her group best 100m hurdles time with a 14.83.

However, Meyer was not the only Falcon to post a NCAA championship qualifying score. Sophomore Scout Cai and freshman Kellie May reached the qualifying scores as well.

Cai did more than qualify for the top 16, she reached her way into the Division II top 10 after two personal records and a stunning score. Cai also was the only Seattle Pacific Falcon to earn first during an event in the heptathlon. Her 800m time of 2:17.70 put her on top of all the competitors. Cai’s final heptathlon score was 4,921.



May, much like her teammates, put in extra effort for the meet, earning personal bests in six of the seven events she competed in. She tallied 4,482 points, which was 318 more than what she scored in last month’s Sacramento State Hornet Invitational heptathlon.

