Trickster, tease or thoughtful talent?

Music fans across the globe can appreciate when an artist they love surprises them. Whether it’s from a sudden song or album, a collaboration or a post on Instagram, fans love new context. For Harry Styles fans, this is no different. What is unique about our experience is that we also get surprised by confusion.

In the last quarter of 2019, the Isle of Eroda was born into the world. A Twitter account for this Island was created in October, and after it began posting to Twitter and Instagram, fans of Harry Styles began to question what the island was about. The posts and advertisements found were seemingly normal, promoting travel to Eroda with pictures of a beautiful island and statements about a gift shop and other attractions there.

At first glance, Eroda seemed like a real location. I remember following the accounts on social media and constantly refreshing the pages to see if any new content had been posted. I could not figure out if it was real or fake, and the puzzle was so exciting.

A link to a website about visiting Eroda made things even more suspicious and confusing. I saw phrases like “Cherry Street and Golden Way” and the “Adore Salon and Spa” on the Attractions page of the website, and I, along with other fans of the Brit, started piecing things together. In December of 2019, it was officially confirmed that Eroda was created to promote Harry’s song “Adore You,” the second single on Styles’ sophomore album “Fine Line.”

This is not the only time Styles has come up with creative ways to both engage and confuse fans.

There is another Instagram page linked to Styles called @youarehome, and its first post is from March of 2022. The page posts a photo every day of the same door cracked open. The difference in each post is what’s behind the door. Each day there is a new “clue” behind the door, and a variety of theories about the page have come out.

Some fans believe that each photo is a reference to a song on the album, some believe they are just broadly related to Styles and his life and others believe the photos are just for fun. However, fans did notice that one image featured a billboard for Styles at Coachella. Another image shows a feather boa Styles wore at a show. Multiple images show up in the music video Styles released for the first single, “As It Was,” from his upcoming album, “Harry’s House,” which is set to release on May 20, 2022.

All of these photos, the name of the album and the fact that the Instagram page is only following Styles are the pieces of evidence fans have to show that it is connected to him. Trying to make sense of each picture is not always easy, but it feels so good to recognize some of the photos from the music video or an outfit from his tour.

Styles’ strategy of promo and marketing engages fans like myself and entices us to follow along and try to put the pieces together. Not only does Styles promo new projects through secret accounts and puzzles, but he also has other fun and creative ways to get fans excited.

On his sophomore tour, Love on Tour, Styles named the pit sections Cherry pit and Watermelon pit after the songs “Cherry” and “Watermelon Sugar” on “Fine Line.” For the upcoming UK leg of the tour, the pits have been renamed to be Bedroom pit, Kitchen pit, and Hallway pit, presumably for “Harry’s House.”

In his newest single “As It Was,” there is a young girl speaking at the beginning. It was revealed that this young girl is his goddaughter, which is a sweet personal touch. He has also included a real voice note in the song “Cherry,” as well as another spoken intro. I love all of these personal touches since they are a bit different than what most other artists are doing. It feels like I am truly connected to Harry as a listener and fan.

Getting to talk about all of these touches and Harry’s creativity as a whole has brought me many new friends. I have met some of my favorite people because of our shared love of Harry, and all these puzzles and excitement have only brought us all closer. Not only does his creativity bring in views from others, it also brings people together.

Styles has certainly made a name for himself as a solo artist, and he is not afraid to do what he wants with his music. He has also broadened his horizons by stepping into fashion and acting, and he has also done well in both. I truly believe that, fans or not, people can see the way Styles creates an inclusive, fun and exciting environment for those who listen to his music, follow him and see his work.

It has been emotional and entertaining to see Harry’s growth over the years, and I am excited to see what comes next.