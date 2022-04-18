The Falcon staff bakes Oreo truffles for Easter
The Falcon staff is back in the kitchen again, this time for Easter. To celebrate the holiday, Emma and Laurlae make themed Oreo truffles and chat about Easter traditions, crafts, and more.
April 17, 2022
Bunny Oreo Truffles recipe: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/f…
Filmed by Fransiskus Agapa and Mason Brooks
Edited by Emma Brown