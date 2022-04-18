The Falcon staff bakes Oreo truffles for Easter

The Falcon staff is back in the kitchen again, this time for Easter. To celebrate the holiday, Emma and Laurlae make themed Oreo truffles and chat about Easter traditions, crafts, and more.

Emma Brown, Digital Media Producer
April 17, 2022

Bunny Oreo Truffles recipe: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/f…

Filmed by Fransiskus Agapa and Mason Brooks

Edited by Emma Brown