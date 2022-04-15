She left us there crying

All Olivia Rodrigo wants is love that lasts, but all the crowd wants is her.

Her fans, mostly teenage girls, just want to see her, relate to her, sing with her and cry their eyes out with her. However, those needs got a little out of control at the second concert of her first-ever tour, titled “Sour,” in Seattle on Wednesday, April 6.

After Rodrigo won three Grammys (and became the youngest winner ever) just three days earlier on Sunday, April 3, crowds of her admirers swarmed the WAMU Theater in Seattle. In a desperate attempt to watch the performance from an ideal viewpoint, chaos quickly ensued.

Camping outside of a venue before a concert is not an abnormal sight for an artist of this caliber, but the fans outside the venue acted like ravenous dogs. They rushed security and rammed furiously against each other to try and enter the venue, which made the line outside essentially pointless.

The concept of waiting their turn was thrown out the window, and a frenzy of chaotic bumping and pushing took control. This action may have gotten a few people into the venue faster, but it ultimately caused more damage than anything else.

Fans in the back of the ridiculously long lines, which wrapped around T-Mobile Park twice, had to wait for an hour longer than they should have due to the disarray near the front doors. Worse still, careless fans tossed food wrappers and other trash to the ground, resulting in an unfortunate ambiance around the theater.

The behavior of these fans was the worst part of the night, but that was not the only unfortunate event that occurred. About an hour later, multiple people fainted due to dehydration and heat during Gracie Abrams’s opening performance

Abrams handled the situation with grace and stopped singing multiple times to make sure that the fans were taken care of and given space. Despite this unideal situation, Abrams put on a captivating show and graciously thanked Rodrigo and the fans for the opportunity to play in front of sold-out crowds for the first time.

She was also not like many other openers; fans already knew who Abrams was. Abrams’ music already invaded the deep depths of their Spotify playlists. The lyrics of her songs echoed off the walls as fans sang them back to her, and from the grateful tone of her voice, it was obvious that hearing their genuine excitement meant the world to her.

After Abrams finished performing, fans anxiously waited for 30 torturous minutes before Rodrigo took the stage. The first sign of her arrival on the stage was a “Sour Tour” graphic, which illuminated the curtains hiding the main stage.

The second and final sign of Rodrigo’s grand entrance was the opening beats of her song “Brutal.” This instantly ignited the crowd and produced a deafening chorus of screams. The ecstatic cheering of the crowd only intensified as the curtains pulled back to reveal Rodrigo. She shone in a stunning red skirt and heart-shaped silver crop top with red outlining, which perfectly matched the punk-princess feeling of the song.

Rodrigo’s vocals were crystal clear as they rang through the theater, and they adapted flawlessly to each song type. Whether she was singing a tear-wrenching ballad or a rebellious pop-punk anthem, her voice matched the mood perfectly and induced wild emotions from the sold-out crowd.

After some more upbeat moments, including a cover of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and a quick costume change into a gentle light-blue dress, the soft tune of “Hope ur ok” immediately brought tears to many fans’ eyes. Many screamed the lyrics back to Rodrigo, but others closed their eyes, placed their hands over their hearts and let the tears stream down their faces.

An elegant disco ball spun slowly and sparkled brightly above the stage, expressing the tenderness and intimacy of the relationship between the fan and the artist. Rodrigo sang directly to her fans as the lyrics to the song effortlessly floated like silk from her throat, “God, I hope that you’re happier today, cause I love you and I hope that you’re okay.”

“Hope ur ok” is an homage to her fans and the struggles they may be facing in their lives, especially those who experience hate or feel unloved in the world. Rodrigo’s inclusion of this song on her setlist established the close-knit feeling.

The rest of the songs on her setlist perfectly encapsulated the variety of feelings a person can endure during heartbreak, whether that be inadequacy, depression, rage, anger, regret or longing. Teenagers, children, young adults, women and even men gathered together and became one as they shared thousands of collective tears.

At the end of the concert, purple and white butterfly confetti adorned with personal messages from Rodrigo rained down onto the heads of her most loyal fans. The literal shower of positivity, self-love and encouragement was like an ethereal dream.

Although the concert was short, it was impactful. Anyone not in attendance will surely grow tired of hearing how much fans in Seattle will miss Rodrigo.

We just cannot imagine how we could be okay now that you’re gone, Olivia Rodrigo.