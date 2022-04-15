“Morbius” sucks

Normally, the line between supernatural and superhero does not cross in Marvel Comics, but “Morbius” broke the barrier. What could have been a successful film debut, “Morbius” missed the mark due to a lack of a decent script.

The movie stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a victim of a rare blood disease who is desperate to find a cure before his time runs out. Unfortunately, his plans go awry when his combination of human and bat DNA serum turns him into a vampire in the first 15 minutes of the film.

“Morbius” was not a bad film, but it was not a good one either. The rushed plot and the cliche vampire jokes throughout the movie did not help its case.

The movie itself has earned a pitiful 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making “Morbius” one of the lowest-rated Marvel films ever released. Critics have been bashing the movie months before its debut on April 1.

The acting abilities of the star and the storyline itself are not to blame for this low score. In reality, it is the script that needed more background and development to make the movie more enjoyable.

Firstly, the movie had a running time of only one hour and 45 minutes, which did not allow Morbius to show adequate character development or an opportunity to create more onscreen chemistry with his love interest, Dr. Martine Bancroft (Adria Arjona).

Once Morbius becomes a vampire, the action sequences make up a good chunk of the movie, which mainly consists of Morbius running away from law enforcement. But, seeing that Morbius is a vampire, screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless seemed to think it was hilarious to add in-jokes about holy water and sunlight—Typical vampire puns that have been overused for decades.

“Morbius” had the potential for a successful debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Morbius is the perfect anti-hero: he wants to find a cure for himself and others, does not intend for bad things to happen and is simply the subject of an experiment-gone-wrong.

Throughout the film, Morbius fights his monstrous craving for human blood and does not fully embrace his vampire side. This is a major characteristic of an anti-hero; Morbius has all the qualities to be a murderous villain, but he does not want to be a monster.

If the movie had had a longer running time, it would have had the opportunity to explore more opportunities for Morbius’ character development. He did not have any moments for him to come to terms with being a vampire. Once he realizes that he is capable of murder, Morbius immediately takes on the role of a man on the run from the law.

“Morbius” made $39 million in North America during its opening weekend. It is certainly not the worst superhero movie Sony has made, but Jared Leto’s acting was not to blame for the less-than-stellar critical response. Critics began sucking the enthusiasm out of “Morbius” months before it even got released.

The theaters hosting “Morbius” screenings have been significantly empty, which was most likely a result of the negative reviews. Morbius being on the run from law enforcement made up a significant chunk of the trailers and movie itself, which does not leave room for an interesting storyline.

“Morbius” had the opportunity to make a powerful debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but due to a poor screenplay from Sazama and Sharpless, the opportunity was passed by. However, regardless of these faults, “Morbius” deserves to be watched by audiences. Not because it is an exceptionally and wonderfully made film, but so people can deduct for themselves what could have made the movie better.