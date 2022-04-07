In response to recent anti-trans action and its sympathizers

I was assigned female at birth, but I am gender nonconforming. My pronouns are they/them. And, I am living proof that sexual repression and inaccessibility to resources and education surrounding LGBTQIA+ subjects doesn’t actually prevent gay people from existing.

Before I knew myself as trans, I had the language and the circumstances to know myself as a girl and as a woman. I was deprived of the ability to recognize myself as queer because I was raised up in a small, white, Reagan-loving, suburban town full of nuclear family units and in conservative Christian spaces where queer topics and people were stigmatized or outright rejected.

It was only through meeting people like myself upon moving to a new city as an adult that I was able to realize that I am not a complete anomaly, and that the conditions blockading access to LGBTQIA+ resources and information are still far too prevalent. Had I been able to access the language and resources to learn about myself as a child and an adolescent, I likely would have been spared a great deal of the heartbreak, trauma, confusion and loneliness that has led up to my present existence.

Policing behaviors, bodies and identities is fascist, and for a myriad of reasons — religious, political or otherwise — plenty of folks today are content living under it. To that I say: people’s identities and self expression are not up for debate. Abolish the binary. Protect trans kids.

Cis-heteronormativity is only naturalized because it reinforces white patriarchal power structures. If you are unaware of the legislation being passed across the country permeating blatant homophobia and transphobia, go read up on it. Texas is labeling parental approval of gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse. Florida is preventing gay topics from being discussed in public schools and are requiring that faculty members out gay and trans students to their parents. I hope it aggravates you. It sure aggravates me. Then, come back to this article and read on.

The gender binary manifests itself in dominant social codes through a stigma which makes the mere public existence and expression of queer and gender nonconforming folks into a problem. The ruling codes produce discourse which categorizes LGBTQIA+ identities as unnatural, creating a world where it is still so scrutinized, unsafe and made into such a spectacular incident to exist outside of the dominant binary code and/or heteronormativity.

Folks who exist between and beyond the binary structure of gender and heterosexuality are infringed upon by both surveillance and the ruling ideas of a society. From the masquerade laws implemented across the country in the 1940’s — which essentially prohibited people from presenting in a way at all contrary to their sex assigned at birth by requiring that a person wore (or did not wear) three gender specific articles of clothing when in public — to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill (aka the “Parental Rights in Education Act”) that was passed in Florida just last week, our country is rooted in the criminalization of culturally contrary forms of gender expression and sexuality. Namely, we comprehend cisgender, heterosexuality to be the default for ourselves and for our children, and if one is to diverge from such identifiers, they are made immoral, unnatural, enemy.

Gay and transgender rights are not a struggle of the past. We are still fighting. The United States government actively participates in orchestrated attempts to eradicate gay and gender nonconforming people. From January 1st of 2015 to April 15th of 2021, there were nearly 350 anti-transgender bills introduced into legislation in the United States and, as is evident by recent actions in states like Florida, Texas and Idaho, the numbers continue to rise.

This is the very regulation of behavior and of bodies that Michel Foucault, a French philosopher and historian of ideas, cautioned us about. In his work, “Truth and Power” (1979), Foucault noted that “sexuality is far more a product of power than power was ever repression of sexuality.” Namely, diversion from cisgender, heterosexual behavior and identity is oppositional to the status quo and its very threat to hegemonic systems makes it even more powerful than the repression of such.

The regulation of bodies stems from the very threat of their resistance. The existence of gay and gender-nonconforming people is an act of resistance in and of itself, and therefore a threat to systems of power. They create ways of living, looking and loving outside the bounds of what they’ve been told they should be. They prove that it is possible to thrive outside of the systemic, the traditional, the naturalized.

We indoctrinate children into heterosexuality from day one — from the media consumed, to the forms of entertainment indulged in, to the clothes and colors that they wear — and nobody bats an eye. We reinforce the heterosexual lifestyle prescribed as ‘normal.’

But, gay kids will be gay, regardless of whether or not they are allowed to talk about it in school, in church or in the general public. I know this because I was never taught about anything LGBTQIA+ related in school. I was told it was punishable to be gay in religious spaces. I experienced strictly cisgender, heterosexual people and relationships in film, and in music and in story.

Yet here I am, despite it all, queer as hell.