Dearest readers…

Rumors are surrounding yet another season of the cherished Netflix show “Bridgerton”, and there seems to be many who are eager for the new scandals and returning gossip.

The second season of this show premiered on March 25, and its first season brought many viewers in with the display of the first season’s passionate love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). However, this season took a more emotional take on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the firstborn of the his family, and his endeavor to find a bride and future viscountess.

With some new cast members and many returning faces, this season contained gossip and betrayal more dramatic than those seen in the first season.

With a diverse cast, including female leads of Indian descent, the show also appeals to new audiences from different racial backgrounds. While the plot and storyline of the show were most intriguing, new viewers may appreciate the representation that the show includes, especially in the case of Anthony’s newest love interest.

Kate Sharma (Simone Bailey) is the oldest of the Sharma sisters, and her little sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) accompanies her on the journey to finding a reputable Englishman who would make for a fine husband.

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton has the same duty toward his family, specifically his sisters. He searches for a lady that could take on the role of head of household to accompany him in the lifelong duties of what he was handed over after the death of his father.

As previously seen, Anthony can be abrasive in many ways, but certain instances in the new season reveal deeper elements of the viscount’s personality. Portraying many flashbacks of the most traumatic moments of Anthony’s past, viewers feel his pain and understand his displeasure with not finding the perfect viscountess, as he has been suffering alone for a long time.

When the Sharma sisters arrive from Bombay, India, many greet them, especially the eligible bachelors. They witness Edwina’s youthful glow and believe that she, in addition to her older sister, would make an excellent wife.

The second season’s trailer alludes to a possible love triangle between the Sharma sisters and the viscount himself, a scandal that is simply perfect for gossip-fueled Lady Whistledown. Not a stone goes unturned as, once again, she takes the people by storm to share everyone’s shameful and dramatic news.

Previously, the scribbler herself became famous for her straightforward delivery and gossip-ridden articles, but may she take a different approach to use her immense power? Has a close friend influenced the lady herself, or is she just now realizing the power she holds?

The first season of “Bridgerton” gained attention for its willingness to push boundaries, especially in terms of their portrayal of physical intimacy between characters.

Many viewers of the first season claimed that it featured too many sexually-charged scenes, most of which did not contribute much to the overall plot. However, the second season is about the building romance between two strong-willed individuals who defiantly vex each other and stubbornly refuse to express their feelings.

For those who have not seen the first season, do not fret! Season two contains a new storyline and plot. The boiling passion between the Sharma sisters and Anthony can drive any viewer to the brink of insanity. Nevertheless, a slow, simmering love story seems more refreshing in a world of forced romance and hasty decisions.

Along with refreshing storylines, the costume design of this season did not disappoint. The Bridgerton family can be seen in their signature subtle wardrobe of blue tones, and the Featherington’s return in their gaudy, but fitting, colorful gowns.

Viewers will undoubtedly appreciate the designers bringing Indian culture to a popular show such as “Bridgerton.” From the patterns on their gowns and scarves to the little touches on Kate and Edwina’s jewelry, it becomes clear that the production of this show aimed to showcase the ladies’ backgrounds, pieces of their personality and their individual clothing style.

With the addition of the cultural aspect of the costume design, many cultural elements were added to the show in the script. Edwina calls Kate ‘didi’ (sister in Hindi), and in a variety of small instances, the ladies can be seen saying other phrases in Hindi.

This cross-cultural love story will likely trigger emotional responses from audiences, and it proves that the show can take on many different plot points aside from the generic love story.

As the buzz for the second season will eventually end, one can only wonder what will be brought in the third season. Which Bridgerton might be next to walk down the aisle to one that they burn for, or one that they may vex?