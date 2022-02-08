Women’s basketball suffers string of losses

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:

The Seattle Pacific University women’s basketball team suffered two consecutive losses Thursday, Feb. 3, against Western Washington University and Saturday, Feb. 5, against Simon Fraser University.

The Falcons trailed closely behind the Vikings for most of the game, ending the first half losing 25-21. However, the Vikings’ distinguished unrelenting defense prevented the Falcons from obtaining substantial points to gain the lead.

Despite falling behind in points, the Falcons held their own against the Vikings. The Falcons were able to keep them 11 points below their usual scoring average of 70 points per game. Only three other teams in the conference have managed to keep the Vikings from scoring over 60 points. The final score of the game was 59-40.

The top scorers were senior forward Natalie Hoff with 13 points, senior guard Kaprice Boston with seven points, and senior guard Rachel Berg with five points. Boston also secured five rebounds this game, bringing her season total to a career-high of 304 points.

The Vikings are currently ranked No. 1 in the Great Northwest Atlantic Conference. SPU currently is No. 9 in the rankings for the season. There are only 11 teams in the GNAC and SPU only holds rankings above two teams: Saint Martin’s University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Falcons played against Simon Fraser University. SPU exchanged the lead with Simon Fraser 13 times throughout the game, but due to a cold start, the Falcons were unable to score any points out the gate. Simon Fraser took advantage and scored the first point of the game, a free throw, within the first ten minutes.

The final score of the game was 64-57. The top scorers of the game remained the same from the game against the Vikings. Hoff had 15 points and Boston scored seven. Joining the top three this game was sophomore guard Anna Eddy, whose three-pointer was the Falcons’ first basket of the game.

Hoff remains the top scorer of the season with 216 points overall.

With these losses, the Falcons currently stand with an overall record of 8-12 and a conference record of 4-6. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, against Saint Martin’s University Saints.

MEN’S BASKETBALL:

The men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, against the Western Oregon University Wolves, was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the SPU athletic program. This game will have no makeup date and will be taken off of the schedule entirely. The game on Saturday, Feb. 5, against Saint Martin’s University Saints, was postponed for the same reason. As of this moment, no makeup game has been announced.

The Falcon men’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, against the Western Oregon University Wolves. This will be a makeup game postponed from Jan. 8.