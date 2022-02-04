More than instructors

The dilemma of a college student often centers around poor sleep and the various classes and activities that fight to consume one’s limited energy and brain power. When falling into the hole of exhaustion and missing assignments, it can be tempting to become overwhelmed and feel stuck.

Far too often, students remain in that ditch and refuse to reach out and ask for help. Several Seattle Pacific University professors shared their thoughts on some of the issues surrounding student-professor relationships and the lack of communication between both parties.

Prompted to speak on some of his experiences meeting with students and scheduling appointments and office hours, associate professor of philosophy Dr. Matthew Benton mentioned the lack of appearances from students during these time slots.

“I usually have about an hour [of office hours] for each class, or maybe a two hour block,” said Benton. “Most of the time, no one ever shows up.”

In terms of grading and extension policies, Dr. Benton described his lax, grace-filled approach.

“I’m extremely lenient with students,” said Benton. “And I think we all thought we should be that way, especially with COVID.”

Dr. Benton encouraged students to reach out more often to professors, referring to the purpose and joy that instructors receive from being able to help.

“Most of us, especially at a smaller college like this, are not just willing, but really happy to help students who need help,” said Benton. “For most of us, it’s what gets us excited about our work. It’s why we get up in the morning.”

Associate professor of English Dr. April Middeljans expressed a similar sentiment when it came to students reaching out.

“I always want students to come to me, and it is hard to get them in the door,” said Middeljans. “And there are, I think, a lot of reasons for that.”

One possible explanation Dr. Middeljans brought up was an anxiety surrounding what the professors might think of the student.

“I also think [there is a fear that] asking for an extension is going to make your instructor view you as lazy or shirking your work,” said Middeljans. “I try to let students know that my default assumption for every student is that they’re trying their best—or at minimum, that they want to try their best.”

Additionally, Dr. Middeljans spoke of the professor’s responsibility to set up an optimal environment for the student to be comfortable and flourish in.

“I’ve just come to realize that what you expect from students cultivates what you get,” said Middeljans. “And so, if you’re going to cultivate an atmosphere of distrust, you’re gonna get students who are gonna abuse that trust. If you cultivate an atmosphere of ‘I know that you’re trying your best,’ students meet those expectations.”

When it comes to asking for help or extensions, Dr. Middeljans stressed communication regarding the explanation of circumstances, and she expressed an attitude of understanding.

“There’s no harm in asking for an accommodation,” said Middeljans. “The worst that can happen is that your instructor says no.”

Similarly to the others, Dr. Bo Lim, professor of Old Testament, expressed a desire to be more involved in the lives of the students whom he teaches.

“I think that’s one of my favorite parts of this job—it really is,” said Lim. “Many of us love this job because we get to teach subjects that we love, interact with the material with our students and walk alongside young peoples’ lives.”

Dr. Lim strongly encourages his students to reach out to professors during times of need.

“I would encourage all students to approach their professors and ask for help when they’re having difficulty,” said Lim. “I can’t speak for all my colleagues—I think, largely though, we are at least sympathetic, and we want students to succeed. And so my typical posture is one of compassion, initially. It’s not one of suspicion.”

A recurring theme throughout Dr. Lim’s answers was that of the humanization of professors and their desire to care for their students.

“I think many of us—if you knew our stories—weren’t natural-born professors,” said Lim. “We too have had our ups and downs. We too have had failures and so forth. So, I think that [students] need not fear to be perfect.”

Ultimately, what one’s education and interactions often come down to is simply a mind that is open to critique and improvement.

“Genuine learning requires a certain level of vulnerability—humility to admit, ‘I don’t know something,’” said Lim. “I think that willingness to just admit, ‘Hey, I’m a learner,’ and be vulnerable and humble will lead to success in the long run.”