To snow or not to snow

As the end of 2021 was widely celebrated, the intense weather conditions had just begun. The transition into 2022 consisted of extreme snow and ice conditions causing many closures. Many were not able to drive to their classes or even leave their houses.

Second-year psychology major Yuliana Rincon-Cruz mentioned how the conditions at their home over break caused a stay-at-home situation for days.

“I was stuck at home for the whole week because I live in an area where when it snows it’s not wise to drive as it’s downhill. A lot of people, when they drove by, we could hear the cars skidding and everything was covered in the snow even after the snow was removed two or three times,” Rincon-Cruz said.

Living in the Pacific Northwest is not the easiest when it comes to adverse weather conditions, given it’s what is seen commonly around this time of the year. Many used to the area tend to not be big fans of the gloomy Seattle conditions.

Even those native to the Pacific Northwest tend to have the same opinions as out-of-state students, because these conditions are what they have been struggling with since childhood. Some who are too used to the conditions and constant rainy weather see the area as not having much to offer anymore.

Second-year visual communications major Briana Ice is a native to the Pacific Northwest looking forward to moving out of Seattle to somewhere with more sun.

“After a certain number of years, there’s nothing left to do in Seattle in times like these. I am looking forward to when I move to Arizona and have more to do and can avoid major snowstorms,” Ice said.

Ice continued about how Seattle’s conditions can be dangerous to those new to the area.

“Those not from this area have no experience when it comes to the road conditions especially,” Ice said. “Out-of-state students have to be the most careful.”

But then again, there can also be nostalgic memories tied to the winter weather that bring back the memories of an easier time, filled with smiles and warm emotions.

Second-year cellular and molecular biology major Mariama Conteh mentioned how relaxing the Seattle weather is and how the current weather conditions provide the beauty of living in an area such as Seattle.

“It’s not always like this and that’s one of the many misconceptions,” Conteh said. “When I tell people I’m from Seattle they always ask if it’s raining or snowing but I always think that we have our sunny days. It’s just that now especially in the winter it’s really rainy and then late spring it is as well.”

Fourth-year cellular and molecular biology major Lizzie VanBrunt mentioned how recent weather events could toll students during move-in and the days that followed.

“The recent weather conditions made driving conditions dangerous. The weather complicated students who needed to fly into Seattle. Many flights were delayed or canceled altogether. Even local students struggled to get to campus because of the driving conditions,” VanBrunt said. “On the day I was moving back to campus, my car got stuck on a hill, and my family and I had to get out and push it. Luckily we were able to get the car out and make it to campus safely.”

Along with the transportation struggles, VanBrunt also mentioned how these weather conditions could be affecting students on a mental health note.

“The gloomy Seattle weather is very real. Seasonal depression is very common for people who live here and students on campus. Personally, winter in Seattle is my least favorite season because of the gloom it brings,” VanBrunt said.

What Seattle experienced in the past few weeks is a phenomenon that, collectively, many go through yearly. Some take it as a fun and temporary experience, while others are eager to escape these dangerous and troublesome conditions.

“I feel that it’s more comforting weather when it’s a little gloomy and you can bundle up and relax. It’s really not as bad as people make it seem,” Conteh said.