Crowds go wild, intramurals rise again

During the height of the pandemic, college sporting events lacked energy and remained practically silent as the athletes played for empty, desolate bleachers. The shared excitement of a win between athletes and fans has been missing since college athletic seasons were cut short. Fortunately, in the 2021 season, fans are finally back at Seattle Pacific University.

In a video posted to Seattle Pacific University’s Instagram on Sept. 9, athletic director Jackson Stava announced the exciting news that fans would be able to attend SPU sporting events again.

Even though fans are allowed back, some guidelines have changed since last year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

To be able to attend an SPU sporting event in 2021, all students, parents and fans attending need to wear a mask. Whether they are going to a volleyball game at Royal Brougham Pavilion or a soccer game at Interbay Stadium, fans must wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.

Stava also declared that the locker rooms and gyms in Royal Brougham will be open for SPU students to use throughout the school year. The cardio room is to remain closed, but the weight room will be operating at full capacity. Face coverings are also required in the gym at all times.

For the SPU students, staff and faculty who wish to be more involved in athletics but are not on the official teams, intramurals are also back on campus. During the 2020 school year, the presence of intramurals was limited and only offered in small online sessions.

In the fall 2021 season, three sports will be available: soccer, volleyball, and basketball. All teams will be co-ed and have specific limitations on the number of people who can join. Players can sign up as free agents and will be randomly assigned a team if they do not have one already.

Even though only three sports are available for sign-up in the fall season, the Intramural department hopes to add more extensive schedules and offerings in the winter and spring quarters. These offerings could include an open gym, badminton, spikeball, ultimate frisbee and group fitness classes.

Intramural director Amy Hildebrandt is responsible for managing what will be provided to everyone interested in participating.

“It feels great to be able to bring back intramurals,” Hildebrandt said. “I think it was definitely something students were missing this past year, especially in-person sports. I would hear students asking frequently if intramurals were being offered and it was tough to say no.”

Hildebrandt has been in the position for four years and enjoys the chance to interact with students and staff she may have never met outside of Intramurals.

“I would say my favorite part of the job is meeting more students on campus and working with my student supervisors. With the latter, I enjoy seeing them grow in the position and become leaders,” Hildebrandt said. “Each one of them has their own strengths and approaches to the job. I let them make the job their own as there is no one way to do it.”

Hildebrandt is excited about the upcoming season and is relieved to finally give students good news. She and her staff are excited to welcome all back prospective intramural athletes with open arms.

”Thankfully this year we can offer in-person sports again and I think everyone is thrilled for the opportunity. It was exciting to see all the interest at the intramural table at Involve-o-Rama,” Hildebrandt said.

To join intramurals go to imleagues.com and select Seattle Pacific University. The fall 2021 season has begun, but sign-ups are still available.