A final look back

Gallery | 3 Photos Sydney Lorton Sam Molloch will be graduating this year, he studied nursing while at Seattle Pacific.

Seattle Pacific University’s athletes from the class of 2021 were key members of their respective teams, earning all GNAC honors and high stat totals during their time as Falcons.

Men’s Soccer

Sam Malloch

A nursing major from Portland, Oregon, Malloch started 43 of his 55 career games. He scored six career goals and had ten assists as a central midfielder, missing the 2018 season due to injury.

Malloch said some of his favorite memories as a Falcon were the Falcons trip to Europe in the summer of 2019 and their comeback 4-3 win against Point Loma Nazarene University in the first home game in that season.

“After my five years at SPU I have gained not only soccer knowledge and skill but also lifelong friendships and mentors,” Malloch said. “SPU has given me a unique opportunity to compete at a high level and in an atmosphere that is unmatched in the GNAC.”

Women’s Basketball

Ashlynn Burgess

An engineering major from Chugiak, Alaska, Burgess transferred from Wenatchee Valley Community College in 2019, starting all but two games for the Falcons in 2019-20. She averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on the season and was an All-GNAC honorable mention. Burgess saw reduced minutes in the 2020-21 season due to injury, but averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14 games.

Women’s Soccer

Kaylie Nelson

Nelson, an applied Human Biology major from Bend, Oregon, served as the backup goalie for four years, playing in four total games for the Falcons. She allowed three goals over those four games, making 15 saves.

Kate Veenhuizen

A nursing major from Seattle, Washington, Veenhuizen, a midfielder, played in twenty-six total games and started two of them over the course of four years.

Volleyball

Gabi Stegemoller

Stegemoller, a nursing major from West Linn, Oregon, played in sixty-six matches over the course of three years, starting 51. As a middle blocker, she totaled 349 kills, 193 total blocks, and 462 total points. Unfortunately, she missed the end of her junior season and senior season with injury.

Rowing:

Megan Chalfant, Tamara-Clark Hoogstrate, Kaitlin Dickinson, Gillian Edgar, Samantha Kimmel, Cecilia Krause, Brooklyn Liberato, Roxy Ruther, Suzanne Stafford, Nicole Svoboda, Haley Thompson, Anna White

Eight of the thirteen athletes spent at least four years on the rowing team, and seven were members of the varsity four and varsity eight crews that rowed to fourth place finishes at the NCAA Division II rowing championships in 2019. This season, twelve of the thirteen seniors were members of the varsity team that finished second in the GNAC championships to eventual National Champions, the University of Central Oklahoma.

Megan Chalfant and Gillian Edgar were also named members of the all GNAC rowing team this season. Edgar was one of nine individuals selected to the NCAA Division II All-American rowing team in the 2018-19 season.

Ten of the seniors were named to the GNAC all-academic rowing team in 2020.