Sour is sweet

She could very well be 2021’s greatest break-out star.

Rising songwriter Olivia Rodrigo gave us the banger ‘Driver’s License’ in January 2021, but she did not stop there.

On Friday, Rodrigo released the album ‘Sour’, containing eleven personal, heartfelt breakup tunes including ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Good 4 U’, and ‘Traitor’, which she had released separately prior to the album.

This 18 year old rose to fame starring in the Disney+ show, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” While keeping her role in the series, Rodrigo has pursued her own music career.

This album is original, relatable, and catchy. It focuses on falling in love, being in love, and heartbreak; issues that every teenage girl goes through at some point.

“It’s sonically sweet, but it’s melodramatic and moody – and not in the condescending way adults tend to talk about teen girls and their feelings,” expressed USA Today.

With the release of the album comes the release of her authenticity.

“Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

Although it started with heartbreak, Rodrigo has proved she is more than just a one-hit-wonder.

That heartbreak helped fuel her songwriting and skyrocket her career.

“The result is Sour, a stunningly-accomplished debut album that (a) proves Driver’s License wasn’t a fluke and (b) devours genres with an indecent appetite,” said BBC music reporter Mark Savage.

The range of emotions portrayed in the album is anything but limited.

“Happier,” is petty in the way that you would write your most honest thoughts in a journal and lock it away from prying eyes, only admitting those messy, mean and vindictive feelings to yourself.

The track, ‘Brutal” , is where Rodrigo’s grasp on coming of age in a time of hyper surveillance, social media and self-branding is often juxtaposed alongside more minute worries.

Rodrigo emphasizes the impact of inconsistent and unhealthy communication within a relationship on ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’.

These are just a few out of the many successful and emotional ballads from the album. By using her own thoughts and feelings, Rodrigo has reached the hearts of many.

While this album has opened the tear ducts and vocal cords of Rodrigo’s fans for now, I am convinced this is only the beginning of what this rising star has to offer.

‘Sour’ can now be streamed on all music platforms.