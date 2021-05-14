Same goals, different experiences

Now that people as young as twelve years old are eligible to receive the vaccine, the number of people getting vaccinated continues to grow.

The eligibility change has made it possible for college students to get vaccinated for quite some time. There are different COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the United States such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

On April 13, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused due to health concerns, but after more research, distribution continued.

“The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” according to an FDA news release.

Despite the temporary pause, some students were able to obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to a poll conducted by The Falcon, 14 out of the 370 SPU students who voted have received this vaccine.

First year biology major Felicity Young is among the few at SPU that took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I knew people were more paranoid about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but I’d do it over a million times,” Young said.

Young has underlying health conditions, and experienced cold-like systems and headaches for nearly two weeks, but felt that the side effects were worth it.

“It’s also been proven to cover more various strains of COVID-19 than the two dose ones,” Young said.

Lillian Biddle, first year student majoring in special education, also received Johnson & Johnson.

“I was at home for the weekend, and there were appointments available. It was really convenient,” Biddle said. “I got it in the afternoon, and the next day I got the chills and was definitely really tired, but nothing too extreme.”

Rather than deterring her, research actually helped comfort Biddle in this instance.

“When I actually looked into it and read into the science of it I wasn’t scared or concerned,” Biddle said.

Although some got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine seems to be the most popular vaccine to get. According to the previous poll taken on the Falcon Instagram, 224 out of 370 students have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Second year biology major Kathryn VanMaanen received her first dose on April 24 and is scheduled to receive her second dose on May 15.

“My arm was really sore the next day, but not too bad. I’m glad I got it,” VanMaanen said.

Victoria Thorton, a business administration major, is one of the 99 polled students who received the Moderna vaccine.

“I’m used to getting my flu shot every year and my arm was much more sore than what I was used to with the flu shot. But overall not bad at all,” Thornton said.

With the side effects looming over Thornton’s second shot, she is willing and ready to get it over with.

“My second dose is scheduled for Friday of Memorial Day weekend. I’m glad I’ll have time to recover from that.”

Side effects of each vaccine may or may not appear, but that has not stopped some students from wanting to get it.

Everyone reacts differently but not everyone gets the same type of vaccine; however, the overall goal is to prevent the contracting and spreading of COVID-19.

For many, this vaccine, no matter the version, is a step toward normalcy.