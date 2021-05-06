Meyer wins the GNAC women’s heptathlon for the second time

Senior Renick Meyer won her second Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Combined Events Championship this week with 4,903 points, besting Alaska Anchorage’s Elena Cano who had 4,855 points.

“I came into the heptathlon knowing that it was a field of tough competitors, so I really had to bring it. I was also with my teammate Kellie, and we were just trying to have fun with it since it’s our senior year.” Meyer said.

The first four events in the women’s heptathlon took place on Monday, consisting of the 100 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200 meter dash. Meyer placed first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.25. May finished with a time of 16.21, which secured her seventh place in the event.

Meyer and May both placed seventh in the high jump, both jumping a height of 1.45 meters. In the shot put, Meyer and May bounced back. May secured first with a throw of 10.57 meters and Meyer would come in second with a toss of 9.90 meters.

As the first day came to a close, Meyer finished second in the 200 meter dash, turning in a time of 25.90. May came tenth in the same event with a time of 28.66.

“Since I’m a senior, this was my last heptathlon and last time doing a lot of these events. I was definitely emotional and nostalgic about it, but I was also excited to get one more shot at some of my favorite events,” May said.

“The events all went well in their own way, but it was nice to see some season PRs in hurdles and the throws … I think both Kellie and I competed well! We stayed focused on each event and really dug deep for some finishing performances,” Meyer said.

The second day consisted of the final three events: long jump, javelin throw and the 800 meter dash.

Meyer would place first in both the long jump and javelin throw while May would come in seventh and second.

”We joked afterwards that the two of us should do exclusive throws after winning both shot-put and javelin,” May said after first and second place finishes in the throwing events. “I had some mishaps in long jump and hurdles, and that definitely brought me down emotionally. That being said, it gave me a chance to make up some ground in the throwing events, which Renick and I ended up doing extremely well in.”

In the 800 meter dash, Meyer came in fourth with a time of 2:27.30, locking down the championship for her. May would finish 21 seconds behind Meyer with a time of 2:48.30, giving her seventh place in the championship.