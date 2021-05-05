Love on a Christian Campus Episode 13: Single in Seattle
On this episode your hosts, Kyle and Alaysja, had a chat with Jacky Chen about being single in Seattle and on a Christian Campus.
May 5, 2021
On this episode your hosts, Kyle and Alaysja, had a chat with Jacky Chen about being single in Seattle and on a Christian Campus.
Alaysja Clark and Kyle Morrison
May 5, 2021
Love on a Christian Campus Episode 13: Single in Seattle
May 5, 2021
Staying connected to on-campus upheaval
May 5, 2021
Students and staff respond to Chauvin verdict
May 5, 2021
Scout Cai breaks GNAC record for pole vault not once, but twice
May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
Third Hill North under COVID-19 quarantine when resident tests positive
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2021
What are you listening to, SPU?
April 30, 2021
Seattle Pacific University's Student Newspaper
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.