Third Hill North under COVID-19 quarantine when resident tests positive

On Thursday, the north side of the third floor in Hill Hall was placed under quarantine after one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Residence Life Gabe Jacobsen said that while minor adjustments were made to the quarantine protocols during fall quarter, they are largely the same as they’ve been throughout the year, even for fully vaccinated residents.

“Up to this point, we have not made any changes to campus expectations or protocols based on vaccination status, that I am aware of,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said he is unable to share any information about the cause of the quarantine, or anything regarding student medical information.

The quarantined floor is near one of the main entrances to Hill hall, rerouting traffic into the building.

Despite vaccines becoming available to everyone over the age of 16, the pandemic is not yet over.

King County has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the course of April, as publicly disclosed on the King County Government Health Department’s website.