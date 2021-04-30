What are you listening to, SPU?

To describe our student body’s music tastes as diverse would be a gross understatement.

Josiah Yuen, a first-year accounting major cannot get enough of Binki, an underrated indie-pop artist from Pennsylvania.

“Binki is an influential modern indie pop artist who seamlessly flows hip hop, rap, and pop together to create a chef’s kiss of sick beats, hard lyrics, and snazzy guitar riffs,” Yuen said. “He only has singles now, but when he drops an EP I’m sure he’s gonna blow up even more.”

Bikini’s music checks more than one more box on the music spectrum.

“I enjoy primarily the beats, but I also love how the artist fits his voice to the rhythm and doesn’t stray from what he knows works. I came across him while browsing an indie playlist on Spotify,” Yuen said.

For Abbie Gray, a second-year linguistics and sociology major, a plethora of laid-back artists do the trick.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of calming or nostalgic music recently. I listen to Harry Styles, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, Johnnyswim, Ingrid Michaelson, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Hozier as well as several other artists of varying genres,” Gray said.

Second-year computer science major Keegan Byers enjoys pumping up the volume with his music picks. His ability to stay up all hours of the night is legendary on his floor.

“I’ve been enjoying artists like DC the Don & POORSTACY, and anything pop-punk. They always have a song to amp me up if I need it,” Byers said.

Josh Gere, a fourth-year biochemistry student enjoys a wide range of music with an instrumental focus.

“For progressive rock, I’d recommend Swans, Led Zepplin, Meat Loaf (kinda more rock opera), and Anberlin (not prog-rock but they’re great). For heavy bass, I’d recommend Automhate, Marauda, Virtual riot, and Chime,” Gere said. “For jazz, I love classics like Duke Ellington, Art Tatum, and Chick Corea as well as Fats Waller, and Ma Rainey.”

Sophomore Pierce Papke, an illustration major, hopes to capture the magic of music from his middle school years.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of music I used to listen to in middle school, mainly a band known as Big Data. While listening to another artist named Hal Walker, I discovered a new instrument called a khan,” Pierce said. “It sounds just like the symphonies from the music of the Final Fantasy games.”

Dearest reader, if you can’t find something new to listen to, you are simply not trying hard enough.