Students of SPU: Constant conversations after Black History Month

Junior sociology and human development major, Emily Kasue, is a jack of many trades and a master at all. While wearing several hats on campus, Kasue makes the most of every opportunity.

While taking 21 credits and being an RA in Hill Hall, Kasue is also the treasurer for Seattle Pacific University’s Black Student Union. Even still, she has found that keeping busy doing the things she loves has made her feel more productive during the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic.

Since freshman year, Kasue has participated in BSU’s conversations and activities. This year, she made the decision to be more than just a participant and help out on a leadership scale.

Kasue is consistently involved in the outreach they are doing on their social media. In addition to general content and fostering important conversations, the BSU has started a podcast involving their leaders and special guests to talk about social justice and hardships surrounding the black community.

“One thing that I really love is our podcasts, and that is something that has been a new thing that I haven’t seen any other club do on campus,” Kasue said. “Being able to talk about these things that we’re all thinking about, but have never actually discussed out loud, is so empowering.”

The Black Student Union’s podcast came exactly at the right moment.

“Especially right now, I think it’s a great time to start having conversations surrounding the black community,” Kasue said.

She explained that especially after the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed, conversations around race and social justice are becoming more mainstream.

“Now I feel like ideas of social justice, ideas of color-ism or just things that people haven’t been open to talking about are now being popularized. It’s the perfect time to start talking about things that are happening to Black people because now people are actually paying attention,” Kasue said.

During February, BSU featured Black figures in all different career fields everyday on their Instagram.

“I think it’s important to celebrate these people now because I think a lot of times Black people don’t really see themselves represented in the field of study that they dream of going into,” Kasue said. “Being able to see yourself finally reflected in these people, that maybe you didn’t even know existed, is so phenomenal.”

Kasue is thankful to play a small part in sharing Black stories with others.

“Being able to see that we’re not alone, or it’s not crazy that we want to be a scientist or study chemistry or be an artist or a drag queen. It’s all things that have been happening but I feel like we finally get to see it now,” Kasue said.

Kasue even had a moment like this with one of her residents recently.

“I was talking to one of my residents this week, and she was like, ‘it is so encouraging to see you as a Black RA because I was able to then, apply and think, okay I can do it cause I also see you doing it,’” she said.

As we move into the coming months, Kasue hopes people continue to use their platform, and continue to advocate for Black lives.

“Advocacy and representation and justice, it doesn’t just stop after February. It is something that is continual. It’s great that February is a month where we get to focus on Black stories and Black culture and Black identity, but it’s something that doesn’t stop there and start here,” Kasue explained. “People need to recognize that this is a constant conversation that’s going to be happening, and a constant movement that we’re working towards.”